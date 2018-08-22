ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Choco
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of White Choco
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.2 5 reviews

White Choco

White Choco

White Choco by Amsterdam Genetics is an enticing cross of White Russian and Chocolope. This strain is gaining a dedicated following in The Netherlands for its sweet and spicy chocolate flavor as well as its functional, relaxing euphoria. White Choco’s sweetly spiced flavor gives way to an activating and heady buzz in small doses, but with heavier consumption, White Choco may stimulate appetite and promote sleep. It has an 8-9 week flowering time and can produce large yields in the hands of capable growers.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

5

Show all

Avatar for dannylangras
Member since 2015
this is one of the best strains I have ever smoked in my life. the sweet and spicy taste with the sweet notes of chocolate is one of a kind. with the very relaxed bodystoned is what this weed is worth 5 out of 5 stars for me. if you can ever put your hand on it, then do not hesitate.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Dave70show
Member since 2017
Great strait that keep you relax but at the same time uplifted, very tasty Chocolate and fruity flavors, better at nights. Definetly a great strain I highly recommend it it also lasts hours!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Find White Choco nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Choco nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
White Russian
parent
Second strain parent
Chocolope
parent
Strain
White Choco
First strain child
White Choco Haze
child
Second strain child
Green Magic
child

Products with White Choco

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for White Choco nearby.

Most popular in