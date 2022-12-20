Chunky Monkey
Chunky Monkey effects are mostly calming.
Chunky Monkey potency is higher THC than average.
Chunky Monkey is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, aroused, and hungry. Chunky Monkey has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chunky Monkey, before let us know! Leave a review.
Chunky Monkey sensations
Chunky Monkey helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
