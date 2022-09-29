Citrique
Citrique effects are mostly energizing.
Citrique potency is higher THC than average.
Citrique is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, talkative, and energetic. Citrique has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Citrique, before let us know! Leave a review.
Citrique sensations
Citrique helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
