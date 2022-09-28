Citrus Farmer
Citrus Farmer effects are mostly energizing.
Citrus Farmer potency is higher THC than average.
Citrus Farmer is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Grandpa's Breath with Tangerine Skunk. The result is an extra potent strain with bold citrus flavors - think lemon, orange and grapefruit. Citrus Farmer will make you feel happy, uplifted and cerebral. Growers say this strain comes in dark and light green buds that are visibly covered in trichomes.
Buy Citrus Farmer weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Citrus Farmer sensations
Citrus Farmer helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 5% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Citrus Farmer products near you
Similar to Citrus Farmer near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—