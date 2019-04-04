Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Cobra Lips crosses Chemdog 3 and Appalachia. This strain produces forest green buds with bright orange hairs that come laced in trichomes. Its terpenes offer fruity and fuel notes with a musky undertone. In addition to flower, Cobra Lips is also popular as a concentrate, making this a tasty, potent option for more experienced users.
