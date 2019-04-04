ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Cobra Lips crosses Chemdog 3 and Appalachia. This strain produces forest green buds with bright orange hairs that come laced in trichomes. Its terpenes offer fruity and fuel notes with a musky undertone. In addition to flower, Cobra Lips is also popular as a concentrate, making this a tasty, potent option for more experienced users.

Great strain for headaches. It's a very tasty mixture of fruity, kinda like fresh pears, mixed with that delicious chem taste. This strain has the power to knock out pain while putting a grin on your face from ear to ear. P.S. expect a little energy, but not too much, with this strain.
Creative Focused Talkative Uplifted
Cobra Lips gives off the air of a classic smelling and tasting strain. It’s bud structure is somewhat loose and scraggly. There are red, orange, white, and even yellow stigma in bushy clumps covering each calyx. Growth spires can be seen protruding from each small bud which definitely could resembl...
Aroused Creative Energetic Euphoric Happy
Appalachia
Chemdog
