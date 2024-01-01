stock photo similar to Coconut Milk
HybridTHC 30%CBD

Coconut Milk

Coconut Milk is a hybrid weed strain bred by Stash Mountain and made from a genetic cross of Cereal Milk x (Jungle Cake x GMO). Think creamy coconut milk with noxious diesel fumes in the nose and on the palate. Coconut Milk is a chiller strain with relaxing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coconut Milk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Similar to Coconut Milk near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

