Con Leche
Con Leche effects are mostly calming.
Con Leche potency is higher THC than average.
Con Leche is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Con Leche - If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review below.
Con Leche strain effects
Con Leche strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 40% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
