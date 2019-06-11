ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Concord Cream crosses their Grape Bubba with their Cookies and Cream F2 to create a smooth grape strain with potent effects. The result is an amplified Grape Bubba flower with extra sugar coating and an added smoothness to the flavor. Concord Cream buds grow with big bulbous calyxes that come in a welcoming purple hue.

Avatar for ImprinceJ
Member since 2019
Feel dizziness. Best for people suffering from insomnia.
EuphoricHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for bizarrostormy90
Member since 2017
picked up an eighth after work last night by Green & Gold. Sat down and shared a bowl with my roommate. That one bowl put us both to sleep. Haven't had a strain sneak up on me and sucker punch me like that in a long time.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Grape Bubba
Cookies and Cream
