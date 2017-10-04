CBD Lilly, also known as “Piña Colada,” is a CBD-dominant strain with happy effects. Averaging a 3-to-1 CBD:THC ratio, CBD Lilly is a potent medicine for consumers seeking therapeutic effects. This sativa-dominant pairing of Congo IBL and Queen Mother imbues consumers with uplifting euphoria that coaxes laughter and conversation. Its buzz settles down into the body as functional and mild relaxation that helps with inflammation and physical discomfort. The smell has been described as spicy and grassy.