ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. CBD Lilly
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of CBD Lilly
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.7 7 reviews

CBD Lilly

aka Pina Colada

CBD Lilly

CBD Lilly, also known as “Piña Colada,” is a CBD-dominant strain with happy effects. Averaging a 3-to-1 CBD:THC ratio, CBD Lilly is a potent medicine for consumers seeking therapeutic effects. This sativa-dominant pairing of Congo IBL and Queen Mother imbues consumers with uplifting euphoria that coaxes laughter and conversation. Its buzz settles down into the body as functional and mild relaxation that helps with inflammation and physical discomfort. The smell has been described as spicy and grassy.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

7

write a review

Find CBD Lilly nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry CBD Lilly nearby.

Products with CBD Lilly

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for CBD Lilly nearby.

Most popular in