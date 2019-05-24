ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cookies Haze
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Cookies Haze
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.3 3 reviews

Cookies Haze

Cookies Haze

Bred by Kannabia Seed Company, Cookies Haze is a sativa-dominant cross of Afghan and Super Silver Haze. With sweet fruity flavors resembling gummy bears, this heavy THC strain packs a creative, euphoric buzz, great for outdoor daytime activities. The buds are large and dense so keep an eye out for bud rot if growing in damp conditions.

Cookies Haze grows tall and slender with long stamens and resembles the form of a pine tree. It’s easy to grow and take care of, and highly resistant to pests—especially spider mites. It buds out enthusiastically, so put it into flower before the rest of your plants to keep it at 3-4’, or about 1 meter.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3

Show all

Avatar for Sciphro
Member since 2018
Very sweet smelling! Smokes very well! I recommend
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for shedblazer
Member since 2019
This is a monster! Very, very strong sativa strain. You will experience a long lasting, relaxing, happy and creative buzz. HIGHly recomendable!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappy
write a review

Find Cookies Haze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cookies Haze nearby.

Products with Cookies Haze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cookies Haze nearby.