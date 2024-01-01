Cosa Nostra
Cosa Nostra is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Glow and Face On Fire. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cosa Nostra is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Cosa Nostra typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cosa Nostra’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cosa Nostra, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
