  Cosmic Collision
Sativa

4.4 15 reviews

Cosmic Collision

Cosmic Collision

Cosmic Collision is a sativa-dominant strain from MTG Seeds, who crossed Cosmic Charlie and Piña Collision into a fusion that boasts both flavor and potency. The exhale releases a tropical medley of pineapple and kiwi that hints at the Pineapple in this strain’s lineage. Uplifting and euphoric, Cosmic Collision offers a brighter outlook for those suffering from stress and depression.

Most popular in