ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cougar Milk
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Cougar Milk
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Cougar Milk

Cougar Milk

Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Cougar Milk crosses SoCal Master Kush with Appalachia to create a tasty remix of Tiger’s Milk. This strain offers a creamy flavor profile with notes of dark red berries. With a calm and intimate high, Cougar Milk It’ll leave you feeling warm and collected, perfect for an evening of self-reflection and care.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

Show all

Avatar for hazydaydreamz
Member since 2018
Had this in a dab - amazing strain. Felt so high it was almost psychedelic. Can be a little racey and paranoid if you’re just sitting there but if you work on something it’s so inspired and creative. I worked on paintings for a few hours and felt really happy and calm.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocused
write a review

Find Cougar Milk nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cougar Milk nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Appalachia
parent
Strain
Cougar Milk

Products with Cougar Milk

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cougar Milk nearby.