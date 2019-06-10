Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Cougar Milk crosses SoCal Master Kush with Appalachia to create a tasty remix of Tiger’s Milk. This strain offers a creamy flavor profile with notes of dark red berries. With a calm and intimate high, Cougar Milk It’ll leave you feeling warm and collected, perfect for an evening of self-reflection and care.
