Crazyade
Crazyade is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemonade and 4 LocoZ. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a well-balanced and flavorful cannabis experience. Crazyade is renowned for its unique blend of sweet and citrusy flavors, reminiscent of a refreshing fruit punch. With a THC content averaging around 18%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a moderate and enjoyable high. Leafly customers report that Crazyade's effects include feeling uplifted, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Crazyade when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Crazyade features flavors that encompass a blend of sweetness and citrus zest, creating a delightful sensation for the palate. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, contributing to its mood-enhancing and uplifting properties. The average price of Crazyade typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an affordable and appealing choice for cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Crazyade, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others discover the delightful qualities of this unique strain.
Buy strains with similar effects to CrazyadeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Crazyade products near you
Similar to Crazyade near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—