Crescendo #11
Crescendo #11 effects are mostly calming.
Crescendo #11 is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, happy, and aroused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Crescendo #11, before let us know! Leave a review.
Crescendo #11 sensations
Crescendo #11 helps with
- 11% of people say it helps with Pain
- 11% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
