Hybrid

4.8 4 reviews

Crockett’s Confidential

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

Crockett’s Confidential

Bred by Crockett Family Farms, Crockett’s Confidential is a cross between LA Confidential and a secret family strain. The buds are a light green color and grow huge with a typical LA Confidential structure. Crockett’s Confidential’s terpene profile entices with a fruity smell that has notes of apricot and grape followed by an earthy undertone. The relaxing high may put you in a state of carefree bliss with a huge grin across your face.

 

Strain spotlight

Lineage

Strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Strain
Crockett’s Confidential

