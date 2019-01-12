ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Crockett's Haze
Hybrid

4.5 6 reviews

Crockett’s Haze

Crockett’s Haze

Bred by Crockett Farms and DNA Genetics, Crockett’s Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of an old Haze and The Ranger. The flavor and smell of Crockett’s Haze holds onto the traditional incense flavor of Haze with slight citrus and tropical notes. Expect energizing effects that pair well with music and hikes.

 

Reviews

6

My local dispensary was out of the sativa I wanted, so I reluctantly tried this new strain that I'd never heard of called Crockett's Haze. I am so glad I did. What a fantastic strain, multi-layered strain. Two hits of this stuff from my dry herb vaporizer and I was extremely focused, euphoric, and f...
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Crockett’s Haze by Heritage in Maryland, THC 23.4%, terps minimal This flower is quite uplifting and energizing. Makes me want to go outside and do yard work! Earlier I vaped a bowl before I cleaned the bathroom. I take a medication for pain that makes me sleepy and this strain is highly motivating...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
this is a vary ☝nice smooth taste
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
One of the best strains out there. I am high as shit but able to function. No anxiety which is a double plus! Very satisfied! Please try!
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Haze
Strain
Crockett’s Haze

