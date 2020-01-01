Bred by Crockett’s Family Farm, Crockett’s Sour Tangie crosses two popular strains from different eras: Tangie represents the new generation, while Sour Diesel honors the old. The result is a gassy, sweet citrus blast that may turn heads. Buds are light green in color with dispersed orange pistils and come drenched in trichomes. Crockett’s Sour Tangie is great for anyone looking to chill out and have a good laugh.