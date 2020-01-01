ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Crockett’s Sour Tangie
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Crockett’s Sour Tangie
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Crockett’s Sour Tangie

Crockett’s Sour Tangie

Bred by Crockett’s Family Farm, Crockett’s Sour Tangie crosses two popular strains from different eras: Tangie represents the new generation, while Sour Diesel honors the old. The result is a gassy, sweet citrus blast that may turn heads. Buds are light green in color with dispersed orange pistils and come drenched in trichomes. Crockett’s Sour Tangie is great for anyone looking to chill out and have a good laugh.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Crockett’s Sour Tangie nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Crockett’s Sour Tangie nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Tangie
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Crockett’s Sour Tangie

Products with Crockett’s Sour Tangie

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Crockett’s Sour Tangie nearby.