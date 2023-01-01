stock photo similar to Cry Baby
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Cry Baby

aka Cry Baby OG

Cry Baby, also known as Cry Baby OG, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Old School OG Kush and an unknown strain. This strain is 25% sativa and 75% indica. Cry Baby is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Cry Baby typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cry Baby’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cry Baby, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

