Cry Baby
aka Cry Baby OG
Cry Baby, also known as Cry Baby OG, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Old School OG Kush and an unknown strain. This strain is 25% sativa and 75% indica. Cry Baby is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Cry Baby typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cry Baby’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cry Baby, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Cry BabyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cry Baby products near you
Similar to Cry Baby near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—