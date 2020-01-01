ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  D Cure
D Cure

D Cure

D Cure crosses Chemdog with the Gage Green Group’s famous Grape Stomper Bx2 to create a strain with a loud and delicious terpene profile with a relaxing high. Expect buds to come in a gorgeous lavender hue with a tasty grape and kush fuel flavor. Give D Cure a try if you’re looking for a Kush cultivar that will allow you to keep moving and enjoying your day.

