D Cure crosses Chemdog with the Gage Green Group’s famous Grape Stomper Bx2 to create a strain with a loud and delicious terpene profile with a relaxing high. Expect buds to come in a gorgeous lavender hue with a tasty grape and kush fuel flavor. Give D Cure a try if you’re looking for a Kush cultivar that will allow you to keep moving and enjoying your day.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find D Cure nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry D Cure nearby.
Products with D Cure
Hang tight. We're looking for D Cure nearby.