D95
stock photo similar to d95
THC 25%CBG 1%Limonene
D95 effects are mostly energizing.
D95 potency is higher THC than average.
D95 is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of D95 - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to D95
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
D95 strain effects
D95 strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop D95 products near you
Similar to D95 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—