Dance World

Dance World

Dance World is a high-CBD sativa strain bred by Royal Queen Seeds in Spain. A cross between Dancehall and Juanita La Lagrimosa, Dance World’s heritage stems primarily from Afghani and Mexican genetics. From its Dancehall parent, Dance World inherits active, uplifting effects that motivate productivity and a positive mindset. Earthy and spicy flavors dominate the palate, but subtle fruity notes bring Dance World sweet undertones. While Dance World shows its sativa genetics in its energetic effects, Dance World plants are more indica in stature and flower after just 8 weeks.

Reviews

