Hybrid

4.8 11 reviews

Dank Commander

Dank Commander

An award-winning strain from Rare Dankness, Dank Commander is a cross between Cat Piss OG and Rare Dankness #2. Known for putting out more than the typical OG lemon-lime and fuel aroma, this strain also has notes of pine, alpine flowers, and skunk. The high may take you down a rabbit hole of stoneyness that will last for hours.

 

Reviews

11

Avatar for Maxthemedicineman
Member since 2019
Dank Commander, Listed as a hybrid on most websites and articles, however, Cresco Labs decided to declare it an indica in the LLR cart. I haven’t fallen in love with an indica, or hybrid/indica in quite some time. Honestly, it just feels like a really heavy indica with super sedating effects, but ...
Avatar for Christampee
Member since 2018
Spectacular, this is indeed one of my favorite strains. This always gives me the best kind of high. Lots of giggles and good vibes. Goon on pain and inflammations.
Avatar for hippylocs
Member since 2014
Am i a fan? Yes, very much so. Grabbed this for 5 a shake bag, far from shake. all in all, greatness didnt feel any nervousness, watched a couple of shows, noticed a lot of esoteric knowledge in everything down to a simple conversation with my wife. If you see it, grab it. you wont be disappointed.
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
•Strain: Dank Commander 1g •Brand: Cresco •Dispensary: CY+ Pittsburgh •Type: Shatter, indica dominant hybtid •THCA: 84.48% •THC: 2.88% •Actual THC: 76.96% •Lineage: Cat Piss OG & Dank Commander #2 •Aroma: None •Taste: Earthy, ammonia •Looks: nice chunk of light amber •Effects: Motivated, happy, chi...
Avatar for Aceofacez10
Member since 2017
It has this rank sour dusty smell. It is great for just getting a rush of euphoria and positive mood, without as much mental sedation as most indicas. Fairly benign, but may make you dizzy. Great for midnight tokes and quiet reflection.
