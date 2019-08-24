An award-winning strain from Rare Dankness, Dank Commander is a cross between Cat Piss OG and Rare Dankness #2. Known for putting out more than the typical OG lemon-lime and fuel aroma, this strain also has notes of pine, alpine flowers, and skunk. The high may take you down a rabbit hole of stoneyness that will last for hours.
