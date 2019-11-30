ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dank Dough is a result of Archive Seed Bank’s exploration into crossing the beloved Do-Si-Dos. It crosses Gelato 41 with Moonbow (Zkittles x Do-Si-Dos), resulting in a powerhouse strain with a unique flavor. This dank strain offers a raspberry cake and gelato flavor that’s accompanied by a strong skunky funk and petrol aroma. Large buds are drenched in silver trichomes, and its effects may put you into a state of stoned bliss from your head to your toes.

