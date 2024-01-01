stock photo similar to Dark Rainbow 2.0
Hybrid THC 28% CBD

Dark Rainbow 2.0

Dark Rainbow 2.0 is a hybrid weed strain bed by Archive Seed Bank made from a genetic cross of GMO x Planet Purple F2 #144. This strain was made to dump hash—it can yield up to 6% and produces multiple flavor palates; Dark Rainbow 2.0 produces phenos that cross the ROYGBIV of funky flavors, from reeking onions to meaty venison to sharp citrus. Plants grow quickly, densely, and blinged-out in bag appeal. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dark Rainbow 2.0, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

