stock photo similar to Dark Rainbow 2.0
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Dark Rainbow 2.0
write a review
Dark Rainbow 2.0 is a hybrid weed strain bed by Archive Seed Bank made from a genetic cross of GMO x Planet Purple F2 #144. This strain was made to dump hash—it can yield up to 6% and produces multiple flavor palates; Dark Rainbow 2.0 produces phenos that cross the ROYGBIV of funky flavors, from reeking onions to meaty venison to sharp citrus. Plants grow quickly, densely, and blinged-out in bag appeal. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dark Rainbow 2.0, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Dark Rainbow 2.0Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dark Rainbow 2.0 products near you
Similar to Dark Rainbow 2.0 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—