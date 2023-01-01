stock photo similar to Planet Purple
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Planet Purple

Planet Purple is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sherbadough and MoonBow. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Planet Purple is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, the average price of Planet Purple typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Planet Purple’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Planet Purple, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

