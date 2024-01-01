Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 28%CBD

Dark Web

Dark Web is a hit cannabis strain from the top brand Alien Labs. Dark Web is a hybrid that tests at 27% THC and it is descended from Zoap bagseed obtained by the award-winning Sacramento-based grow at Alien Labs/Connected Cannabis Co. Dark Web contains traits of OG Kush, Original Z, and Sherbert for a gassy, candy, creamy berry taste and strong effect. Be one of the first review Dark Web.

