Delicious Candy
Delicious Candy effects are mostly energizing.
Delicious Candy is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Delicious Candy. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy Delicious Candy weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Delicious Candy sensations
Delicious Candy helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Delicious Candy products near you
Similar to Delicious Candy near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—