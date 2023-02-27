write a review
Desert Lime is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, happy, and energetic. Desert Lime has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Desert Lime, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Desert Lime
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Desert Lime strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Desert Lime products near you
Similar to Desert Lime near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—