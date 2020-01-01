ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Devil

Devil

Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Devil is a cross of an old Afghan strain and Afghan Skunk. Devil is a potent beast with big, juicy nugs exploding off the stalks with stark white trichomes that exude a thick skunky, earthy, and piney aroma. With just a few puffs you can expect to be taken into a deep state of relaxation with a long-lasting, sedative high.

 

