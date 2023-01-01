stock photo similar to Devil Cream
Hybrid THC 17%

Devil Cream

Devil Cream is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dark Devil and Black Cream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Devil Cream is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Devil Cream typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Devil Cream’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Devil Cream, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



