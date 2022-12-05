Devil's Lemons
aka Devil's Lemon
Devil's Lemons effects are mostly calming.
Devil's Lemons, also known as Devil's Lemon,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, focused, and creative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Devil's Lemons, before let us know! Leave a review.
Devil's Lemons sensations
Devil's Lemons helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
