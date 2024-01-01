stock photo similar to Diamond Punch
HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%

Diamond Punch

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • Diamond Punch effects are mostly energizing.

    Diamond Punch potency is higher THC than average.

Diamond Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Diamond OG and Purple Punch. Diamond Punch is a potent and flavorful strain that offers a relaxing and euphoric high. Diamond Punch is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Diamond Punch effects include focused, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Diamond Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by Common Citizen, Diamond Punch features flavors like grape, berry, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Diamond Punch typically ranges from $30–$89. Diamond Punch is a fast-flowering strain that produces dense and frosty buds with purple hues. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Diamond Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Buy strains with similar effects to Diamond Punch

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Diamond Punch strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Aroused

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Creative

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Diamond Punch products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Diamond Punch near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Diamond Punch strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight