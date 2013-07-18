ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

11 reviews

Diesel Duff

Diesel Duff

Diesel Duff is a happy, mellow strain that may just have your thoughts spinning off into new tangents. This strain’s effects tend to be more sativa in nature, taking after its Sour Diesel genetics. It’s a great choice for taming the mind during daytime and getting things done as long as your pursuits are not too labor-intensive.

Reviews

11

kronical674
Member since 2011
Hit me fast after a couple hits, I may have been a minute into the buzz before I realized it. Short term memory is certainly effected but not in the way I experienced previously. Time seems to slow down significantly in that my thoughts take less time than usual. I thought of The Doors of Percept...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
kryschay
Member since 2011
Nice body relaxing high
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryTalkativeTinglyUplifted
iheartganja
Member since 2010
A wonderful hybrid consisting of 90% Sativa and 10% Indica; Mexican Sativa crossed with Chemdawg. Definitely more of a daytime strain that's great for any anxiety or stress I might have, also, I really want to go to the beach :)
Reported
feelings
Happy
nw_wa
Member since 2011
Alpha Diesel strain. Pleasant to vape. Crisp feel/taste with cool kick at end. A solid sativa feel left me clear-headed in a good mood with motivation to get some things done (all while enjoying doing those things.) But able to tune it down. This could be a good daytime med. go-to. Not great...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyTalkative
DerDer
Member since 2011
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Diesel Duff

Products with Diesel Duff

