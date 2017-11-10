ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dieel Glue (formerly BCN Diesel) by Kannabia Seed Company is a pungent hybrid cross of familiar and potent genetics. Created by crossing NYC Diesel and Black Domina, this strain produces dense, bullet-shaped buds that stink of citrus and fuel. It achieves this bud structure and density through the addition of Black Domina while the NYC Diesel contributes to the strain’s heady, energetic buzz. Diesel Glue has a snappy 8 week flower time, but has been known to benefit from an extra week for maximum yield and potency. 

Lineage

First strain parent
Black Domina
parent
Second strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
Diesel Glue

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

