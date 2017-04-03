Dinachem by Dinafem Seeds is an especially potent cross of Guava Chem and the Original Chemdawg ‘91 from Chemdog’s own genetics. This strain enhances and preserves the potency and quality of Chemdog’s original strain while infusing fruit and floral nuances into the oily, woody aroma inherent to the strain. With natural pest and moisture resistance, Dinachem offers novice growers a hearty piece of cannabis history with a large yield and an average THC content of 18-23%. Dinachem won 1st prize for “Best Indica” at Cannazores Cup in 2016 and 2nd prize for “Best Indica” at IC420 Growers Cup in 2015.