Bred by Dinafem Seeds, Dinamex brings together Emerald OG Kush and Cali Sour to create a strain that shows off some of California’s all-star genetics. Beautiful lime green buds are dense and heavy and decorated with white trichomes. Dinamex produces a sweet terpene profile of lemon and diesel that is followed by notes of sour diesel. The high offers a very clean and powerful buzz that is relaxing without being cloudy.