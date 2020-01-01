ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Dinamex

Dinamex

Bred by Dinafem Seeds, Dinamex brings together Emerald OG Kush and Cali Sour to create a strain that shows off some of California’s all-star genetics. Beautiful lime green buds are dense and heavy and decorated with white trichomes. Dinamex produces a sweet terpene profile of lemon and diesel that is followed by notes of sour diesel. The high offers a very clean and powerful buzz that is relaxing without being cloudy.

 

Strain spotlight

