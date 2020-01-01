From Archive Seed Bank, Dirt Nap is a cross between Ghost OG and Do-Si-Dos. It takes on Ghost OG’s aroma and tranquilizing high, and the Do-Si-Dos genetics add a sweet flavor while increasing resin production and bud size. Dirt Nap is a great strain for consumer seeking a sedative high that helps manage pain and anxiety.
