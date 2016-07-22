ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.6 14 reviews

Django

Django means “I awake,” in Romani, and this upbeat sativa will have you saying just that. Active and light, this strain’s effects might not be great for those looking for pain relief or strong relaxation. But if you want to lift your mood without losing energy, Django is just the thing. 

Reviews

14

Avatar for Jshamrock
Member since 2016
Soooo, I've kinda strayed away from the sativas lately. I've been getting headaches w certain strains, or a bit of anxiety from them, so I kinda fell back on the old faithful indicas or an Indica dominant hybrid. But I still really missed that energetic, citrusy punch in the face in the morning so I...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for CannabisCritic
Member since 2015
A pleasant sativa suitable for novice and experienced patients alike. Django provides the user with an intense uplifted and euphoric sensation, however due to the strains lower THC content experienced users may need a higher dosage to achieve the desired effects. The taste hits the pallet with a bo...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Humboltsfinest
Member since 2013
This smoke is just as bad ass as the movie..
EnergeticGigglyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for bokeyboy
Member since 2015
this is a mellow strain easy to smoke. careful on uptake. if not cured correctly can be harsh. not a couch lock. very uplifting with nice cerebral high.
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Excellent green, cures mustle spasms and keeps you uplifted.
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Photos

Lineage

Jack Flash
Blueberry
Django

Products with Django

