Django means “I awake,” in Romani, and this upbeat sativa will have you saying just that. Active and light, this strain’s effects might not be great for those looking for pain relief or strong relaxation. But if you want to lift your mood without losing energy, Django is just the thing.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
14
Jshamrock
CannabisCritic
Humboltsfinest
bokeyboy
Anonymous
Find Django nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Django nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Django
Hang tight. We're looking for Django nearby.