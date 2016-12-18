To create Jack Flash, Sensi Seeds started out with their Jack Herer's gene pool and then crossed it with Super Skunk and Haze. Jack Flash offers an earthy citrus aroma, impressive yields, and the active cerebral legacy of her Jack Herer parent. This hybrid gets its name from its lightning-fast onset which may prove useful to patients needing immediate symptom relief.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
300
Find Jack Flash nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jack Flash nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Jack Flash
Hang tight. We're looking for Jack Flash nearby.