  3. Jack Flash
Hybrid

4.2 300 reviews

Jack Flash

Cannabinoids

Jack Flash

To create Jack Flash, Sensi Seeds started out with their Jack Herer's gene pool and then crossed it with Super Skunk and Haze. Jack Flash offers an earthy citrus aroma, impressive yields, and the active cerebral legacy of her Jack Herer parent. This hybrid gets its name from its lightning-fast onset which may prove useful to patients needing immediate symptom relief.

Effects

212 people reported 1491 effects
Happy 59%
Uplifted 51%
Euphoric 48%
Energetic 45%
Relaxed 40%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 25%
Depression 22%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 4%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

300

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Jack Flash
Strain child
Django
child

