stock photo similar to Doctor Kush
IndicaTHC 17.5%CBD —
Doctor Kush
write a review
Doctor Kush is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. Doctor Kush is 17.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Doctor Kush typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Doctor Kush’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Doctor Kush, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Doctor KushOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Doctor Kush products near you
Similar to Doctor Kush near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—