IndicaTHC 17.5%CBD

Doctor Kush

Doctor Kush is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. Doctor Kush is 17.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Doctor Kush typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Doctor Kush’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Doctor Kush, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



