Dolla Sign OG Kush by Ty Dolla Sign is an OG blend befitting the rising Hip Hop/RnB wunderkind. He achieves this one-of-a-kind strain by blending Irene OG and Larry OG (two of his favorite cuts), creating a strain with distinct aromas and unique effects. The terpene profile is a fresh blend of diesel, lemon, pine, and earth, and its effects offer heady Kush elements while remaining kind to the body. Enjoy Dolla Sign OG Kush throughout the day, but beware, it may have strong sedative effects with continued consumption.