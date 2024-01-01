stock photo similar to Donuts
HybridTHC 30%CBD

Donuts

aka Donut, Donutz

Donuts is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Donuts is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Hytiva, the average price of Donuts typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Donuts’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Donuts, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


