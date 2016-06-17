Doobiebird Daydream is another Blue Dream hybrid that combines its famous creative relaxation with the medicinal qualities of Sanjay Gupta Kush. The Doobiebird was also the Colorado Seed Inc. mascot until Colorado State law prohibited cartoon characters to be associated with dispensaries. This hybrid expresses itself with the lime green buds of Blue Dream and a Kush aroma with a hint of skunk. Expect uplifted and motivational attributes that are grounded in a stabilizing body buzz that goes full sedation with heavier dosing.