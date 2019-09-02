Coming from Archive Seed Bank, Dosi Face is a cross between a Do-Si-Dos #22 and their staple Face Off OG Bx1. Dosi Face takes the potency of Face Off OG and pairs it alongside the delicious flavor profile of Do-Si-Dos with dank pine, grape, and earth notes. This sativa may provide a cerebral buzz that will also bring your body into deep relaxation.
