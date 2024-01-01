stock photo similar to Dosi Orange #9
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Dosi Orange #9
write a review
Dosi Orange #9 is a hybrid weed strain bred by Greenline, from a genetic cross of Dosidos x Orange Tree. This strain leans on the soothing, indica side, with pungent aromas of orange and earth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dosi Orange #9, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Dosi Orange #9Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dosi Orange #9 products near you
Similar to Dosi Orange #9 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—