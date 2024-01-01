stock photo similar to Dosi Orange #9
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Dosi Orange #9

Dosi Orange #9 is a hybrid weed strain bred by Greenline, from a genetic cross of Dosidos x Orange Tree. This strain leans on the soothing, indica side, with pungent aromas of orange and earth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dosi Orange #9, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

