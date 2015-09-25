ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Double Barrel OG

aka Double Barrel, Double Barrel OG Kush

Double Barrel OG

Double Barrel OG offers a double shot of OG genetics as this hybrid combines White Fire OG with Raskal’s OG Kush. Its dense, resin-packed buds give rise to flavors both sweet and sour, a pungent fusion of sweet lemons and fuel-drenched pine. This hybrid travels straight to the head, launching you into thick euphoric lucidity that lets you forget any heaviness in mind or body. As the acute effects settle, Double Barrel OG eases you into a motivated and functional buzz perfect for afternoon productivity.

Lineage

First strain parent
White Fire OG
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Double Barrel OG

