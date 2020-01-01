Bred by White Label Seeds, Double Gum is a Bubble Gum backcross that puts out a phenomenal pink bubblegum aroma and flavor. With large yields and a heavy indica background, the strain grows small, compact flowers with big colas. Double Gum offers a classic euphoric and baked high that was responsible for numerous awards in the ‘90s.
