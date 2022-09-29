Double Stuffed
Double Stuffed effects are mostly calming.
Double Stuffed potency is higher THC than average.
Double Stuffed is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum White and Cookies and Cream. Bred by Exotic Genetix], Double Stuffed is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Double Stuffed effects make them feel euphoric, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Double Stuffed when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, fibromyalgia, and arthritis. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Double Stuffed features an aroma of earthy coffee with a flavor profile of sweet vanilla. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Double Stuffed, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Double Stuffed sensations
Double Stuffed helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
