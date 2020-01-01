ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Double Stuffed Sorbet

A dessert treat from DNA Genetics’ Sorbet lineup, Double Stuffed Sorbet is a cross of Do-Si-Dos and their own unknown Sorbet strain. Noted for its pungent aroma, Double Stuffed Sorbet offers a creamy and sweet terpene profile that pairs well with its relaxing and euphoric high. This strain makes for delicious concentrates thanks to the high level of resin production that blankets the lime green and purple buds.

 

Strain spotlight

Lineage

Strain parent
Do-Si-Dos
parent
Strain
Double Stuffed Sorbet

